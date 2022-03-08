Short Interest in Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Grows By 25.5%

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 876,200 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the January 31st total of 698,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,762.0 days.

MAPIF stock remained flat at $$1.86 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $2.22.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mapletree Industrial Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

About Mapletree Industrial Trust (Get Rating)

Mapletree Industrial Trust engages in the provision of real estate solutions and investment in industrial properties. It operates through the following segments: Flatted Factories, Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Stack-Up and Ramp-Up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Singapore.

