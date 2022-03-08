Short Interest in Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Grows By 25.5%

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 876,200 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the January 31st total of 698,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,762.0 days.

MAPIF stock remained flat at $$1.86 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $2.22.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mapletree Industrial Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Mapletree Industrial Trust engages in the provision of real estate solutions and investment in industrial properties. It operates through the following segments: Flatted Factories, Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Stack-Up and Ramp-Up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Singapore.

