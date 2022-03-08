AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Short Interest Update

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,900 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the January 31st total of 223,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 282,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 387.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MITT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,893. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $211.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 141.14% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MITT shares. Jonestrading dropped their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AG Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

