Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.56

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 39563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TROX. UBS Group cut their price target on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.19.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Tronox had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the third quarter worth $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 170.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the third quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

