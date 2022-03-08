Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $89.09

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $89.09 and last traded at $89.61, with a volume of 5454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.40.

FIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.38 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.16 and a 200-day moving average of $144.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 176.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

