Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the January 31st total of 6,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Veoneer stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $35.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,795. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Veoneer has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.24.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.33 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Raymond B. Pekar sold 1,076 shares of Veoneer stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $37,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Veoneer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Veoneer by 354.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.15.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

