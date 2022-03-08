Addenda Capital Inc. Acquires 251 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.58.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $313.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,317. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $345.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.39. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $286.12 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

About Moody’s (Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.