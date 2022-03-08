BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 81 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 65 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,514,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,538,672 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $804.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $808.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $946.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $928.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. New Street Research boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.