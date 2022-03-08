Addenda Capital Inc. Has $18.69 Million Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.18% of CAE worth $18,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CAE by 4,196.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 23.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of CAE during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAE traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.62. 14,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,455. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.25, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.64. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.49%. CAE’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAE. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

