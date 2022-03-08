EDC Blockchain (EDC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 40.2% against the U.S. dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $187,917.25 and $2.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,743.78 or 0.99971189 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00072264 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00022123 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002004 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015293 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

