Addenda Capital Inc. Purchases 430,569 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 1,723.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,551 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,569 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal comprises 2.7% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Bank of Montreal worth $62,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 55.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMO traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $109.80. 34,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $85.42 and a one year high of $120.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.71.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$151.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.38.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

