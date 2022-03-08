Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 4,347.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.73. The stock had a trading volume of 93,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $57.71 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.61 and its 200-day moving average is $72.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $69,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

