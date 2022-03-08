DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.700-$13.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.70-$13.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.15.

NYSE:DKS traded up $2.43 on Tuesday, hitting $101.93. 71,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,576. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.62 and a 200-day moving average of $119.30. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027 over the last 90 days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,523 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

