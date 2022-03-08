DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.700-$13.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.70-$13.10 EPS.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.15.
NYSE:DKS traded up $2.43 on Tuesday, hitting $101.93. 71,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,576. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.62 and a 200-day moving average of $119.30. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,523 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
