The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) will announce $1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.59. Bank of Nova Scotia posted earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will report full year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank of Nova Scotia.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share.

BNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,460,000 after buying an additional 2,624,538 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,749,000 after buying an additional 6,203,008 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,159,000 after buying an additional 1,610,943 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,702,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,531,000 after buying an additional 1,376,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,078,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,832,000 after buying an additional 75,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNS traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,439. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.30. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The firm has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.7884 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

