Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.63 Million

Brokerages expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $99.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.54 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation reported sales of $91.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year sales of $360.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $359.10 million to $362.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $512.46 million, with estimates ranging from $436.75 million to $557.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $77.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.34 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TNP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

NYSE:TNP traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $10.08. 6,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.09. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 3.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

