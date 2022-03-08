Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises approximately 1.6% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.08% of Waste Connections worth $36,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,801,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 637.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 246,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,768,000 after acquiring an additional 213,096 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth $552,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WCN traded down $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.60. The stock had a trading volume of 36,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,943. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.59. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.32 and a twelve month high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 38.82%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

