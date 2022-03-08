Addenda Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 103,030 West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 103,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,434,000. Addenda Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of West Fraser Timber as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFG traded down $3.08 on Tuesday, hitting $89.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,622. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $102.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.67.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 3.01%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

