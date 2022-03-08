Brokerages Anticipate CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) to post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CyberOptics.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 13.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other CyberOptics news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $171,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 328.1% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 499,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,204,000 after purchasing an additional 382,451 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CyberOptics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 32,239 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in CyberOptics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CyberOptics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CyberOptics by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.43. 108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,698. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average of $40.46. CyberOptics has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $260.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70.

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

