Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,873,678,000 after purchasing an additional 88,010 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,456 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,639,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,618,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,062,092,000 after purchasing an additional 78,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,360,038,000 after purchasing an additional 46,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $14.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.97. The company had a trading volume of 16,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,892. The stock has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.67.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

