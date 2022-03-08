Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.800-$4.900 EPS.

A opened at $130.34 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $115.27 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.56 and a 200-day moving average of $153.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.54.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 278.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 537,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

