Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Position Reduced by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 529,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Textron worth $40,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.1% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in Textron by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Textron by 5.3% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

In other Textron news, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $2,160,887.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Textron stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.57. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

