Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 456.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,866 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.16% of Burlington Stores worth $31,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BURL traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.74. 8,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.10 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 88.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.25.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

