Scout Investments Inc. Sells 23,490 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,490 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.29% of Pentair worth $35,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Pentair in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair in the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 2,106.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 57.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 853.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.14.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Pentair Profile (Get Rating)

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.