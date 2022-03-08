Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stake Boosted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 12.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.5% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $74.71 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

