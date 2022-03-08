Scout Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,750 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group accounts for 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.17% of SVB Financial Group worth $66,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB traded up $19.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $513.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,327. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $467.22 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $632.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $655.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.85.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $792.59.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $2,291,653.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,080 shares of company stock worth $14,424,416 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

