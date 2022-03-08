Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489,134 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,529 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.31% of Splunk worth $56,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $37,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 55.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,005 shares of company stock worth $239,773 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.14. 49,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.12.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 104.67% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.17.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

