Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,726 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.84% of Chart Industries worth $48,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Chart Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $134,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

GTLS stock traded up $7.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.76 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.73.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.13.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

