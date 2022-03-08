Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.48

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.48 and last traded at C$15.41, with a volume of 64183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.28.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 218.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

