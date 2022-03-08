Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $602.02

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $602.02 and last traded at $602.02, with a volume of 662 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $610.84.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $670.11 and its 200-day moving average is $664.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.77 by $0.69. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. Alleghany’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Y. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 7,704.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,471,000 after purchasing an additional 214,879 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 194.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 180,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,812,000 after acquiring an additional 119,228 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,422,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 564.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,846,000 after acquiring an additional 44,686 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Alleghany by 77.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,714 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alleghany (NYSE:Y)

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

