SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.74

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$12.74 and last traded at C$12.70, with a volume of 194777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.15.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIL. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$15.25 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on SilverCrest Metals to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.13.

The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.14.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

