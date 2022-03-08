Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $127.95

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $127.95 and last traded at $129.84, with a volume of 11072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.70.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $1,570,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,308,825 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.