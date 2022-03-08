Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Short Interest Update

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the January 31st total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

PWP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,021. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.