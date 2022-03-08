Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Spirit of Texas Bancshares to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ STXB opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $471.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.96. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 30.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

STXB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

In related news, Director Robert S. Beall acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean O. Bass sold 77,093 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $2,190,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $705,250. Corporate insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 310.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 1,782.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 336,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 318,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares (Get Rating)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, SBA loans, commercial deposit accounts, treasury management services, and retail offerings including consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans, and retail deposit products.

