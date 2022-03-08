Short Interest in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Grows By 25.4%

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,758,000 after acquiring an additional 74,252 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 353,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,084,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.26. 5,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.20. Peoples Financial Services has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.23.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.88 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 36.36%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

