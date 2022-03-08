Analysts Expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $494.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) will post $494.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $493.00 million and the highest is $495.30 million. Chico’s FAS posted sales of $387.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

CHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

NYSE CHS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.24. 37,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,091. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

