REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 430,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,852. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.49.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

RGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $2,120,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after acquiring an additional 22,277 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

