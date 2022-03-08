AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Friday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend by 57.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ACV stock opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $37.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.98.

In other news, CEO George R. Aylward bought 2,157 shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $75,020.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,723 shares of company stock valued at $90,729.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,552 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 9.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,971 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 13,623 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 27, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

