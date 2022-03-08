American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 770.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $232.02 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.06%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.60.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

