Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,450,702,000 after buying an additional 77,909 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,615,000 after purchasing an additional 245,047 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,559,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 40,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 11.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after buying an additional 451,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,925,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,974,000 after buying an additional 100,883 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI opened at $385.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $92.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $414.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.39. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $333.47 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,410 shares of company stock worth $3,002,623. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $473.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $481.08.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.