National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $185.47 Million

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) to post $185.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $187.79 million and the lowest is $183.04 million. National Retail Properties reported sales of $179.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $754.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $747.37 million to $768.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $792.19 million, with estimates ranging from $747.36 million to $820.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

National Retail Properties stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.41. 8,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 140.40%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 31.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,599,000 after acquiring an additional 447,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 232,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.