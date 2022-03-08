National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $185.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) to post $185.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $187.79 million and the lowest is $183.04 million. National Retail Properties reported sales of $179.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $754.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $747.37 million to $768.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $792.19 million, with estimates ranging from $747.36 million to $820.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

National Retail Properties stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.41. 8,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 140.40%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 31.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,599,000 after acquiring an additional 447,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 232,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

