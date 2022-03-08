Beyond Finance Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.29 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00043386 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.50 or 0.06617209 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,773.90 or 1.00048904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00043307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00046545 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

