Zacks: Analysts Expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to Announce -$0.66 EPS

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) will report ($0.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($1.07). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings per share of ($1.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 68.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.03. 3,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,328. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.78. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is -0.77%.

About Spirit AeroSystems (Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

