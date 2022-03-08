$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 288.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

XHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XHR opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.53.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.