Investors Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Investors Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 416.8% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE:GE opened at $85.38 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. General Electric’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.31.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.