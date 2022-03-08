Sawyer & Company Inc Acquires Shares of 970 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 970 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,224,113,000 after buying an additional 982,947 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of VMware by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,135 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,916,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $433,701,000 after acquiring an additional 188,429 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in VMware by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,988,849 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $295,742,000 after acquiring an additional 61,896 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in VMware by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,948,373 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $289,723,000 after purchasing an additional 213,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VMW. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.86. The company had a trading volume of 24,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.34. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.80 and a 1-year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

