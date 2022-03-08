Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 153 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $382.58. The company had a trading volume of 238,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,735,711. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.05. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $350.66 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

