Sawyer & Company Inc Lowers Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 323.8% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

GPC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,798. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.74. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $112.64 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

