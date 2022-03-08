Fundamentun LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,119 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $211.04 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $173.60 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $101.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 25.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.83.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

