Cambridge Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Edward Jones downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.37.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $224.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $207.14 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $166.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

