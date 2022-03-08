Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

NYSE:UBA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.55. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,888. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.78.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

