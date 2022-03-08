MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 22.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MEG. National Bank Financial upped their price target on MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.16.

Shares of MEG stock traded up C$1.08 on Tuesday, hitting C$20.76. 1,133,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.37 billion and a PE ratio of 52.17. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$6.04 and a 1-year high of C$20.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.66.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,091,880.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

